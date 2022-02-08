FTX To Give Away Bitcoin During Super Bowl

FTX, a crypto derivatives exchange, will run an ad during the Super Bowl giving viewers a chance to win bitcoin.

Blockworks reports the commercial is scheduled to air during the second half of the game.

The amount of bitcoin to be given away depends on the East Coast time that the ad runs.

For example, if the spot airs at 9:45 [p.m.] ET, they will give away 9.45 BTC to four people, FTX representative, via Blockworks.

To enter for your chance to win, head to FTX's Twitter page and retweet the pinned entry post between the time the commercial airs and midnight ET.

CoinGecko reports the price of bitcoin was $43,429 as of 10 a.m. On Feb. 7.

On Feb.

7.

This isn't the first time FTX has used sports to market its brand.

In 2021, the company partnered with MLB, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Shohei Ohtani and more.

