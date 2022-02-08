Pete Davidson Has a "Girlfriend"

Pete Davidson , Has a "Girlfriend".

CNN reports comedian Pete Davidson has a Kim Kardashian candle and referred to Kim as his "girlfriend.".

In a recent interview on "PEOPLE (The TV Show!)," host Kay Adams noticed a candle with a candid photograph of Kardashian atop Davidson's dresser.

Recently, Kardashian and Davidson have spent a great deal of time together, but neither has spoken publicly of their romance.

Recently, Kardashian and Davidson have spent a great deal of time together, but neither has spoken publicly of their romance.

That is, until now.

When Adams questioned Davidson on what it's like to be so famous, the young comic replied:.

I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff.

So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set, Pete Davidson, via PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

He continued:.

Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside, Pete Davidson, via PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

A candle with Kardashian's photo and a reference to his "girlfriend?" Add it up.

From first being spotted together in October of 2021 to kissing on "Saturday Night Live," things are getting real for Davidson and Kardashian.

From first being spotted together in October of 2021 to kissing on "Saturday Night Live," things are getting real for Davidson and Kardashian.

When asked of his plans for Valentine's day, Davidson said:.

This would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans.

, Pete Davidson, via PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

It's a big day, it's another Super Bowl.

, Pete Davidson, via PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

A Super Bowl for the ladies.

, Pete Davidson, via PEOPLE (The TV Show!)