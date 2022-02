Company of Heroes 3 - Official Missions Gameplay Overview Trailer

Join members of the Company of Heroes 3 development team as they give a deep dive into what you can expect in the Company of Heroes 3 missions.

The team discusses their goals of how missions can feel different based on choices you make, as well as how missions are built to challenge you, the various ways you can approach missions, AI behavior, mission types, as well as how missions are built to challenge you, and more.