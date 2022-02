BRITs: KSI 'so chill' in bid for Song of the Year

KSI has said he remains relaxed ahead of tonight's BRIT Awards, as he goes up against Adele and Ed Sheeran in the Song of the Year category - though he wasn't too optimistic at his chances of victory.

"I don't think I'm winning … it's a huge moment but I'm just so relaxed bro, I'm so chill," he said on the red carpet.

Report by Buseld.

