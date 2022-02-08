Ex-Border Chief: Biden "Destroyed the Border" for Political Purposes
The Biden administration deliberately &quot;destroyed&quot; the border after inheriting the most secure border in U.S. history, former Customs and Border Protection Chief Mark Morgan told The New American magazine&apos;s Alex Newman from the We Stand America event at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Morgan and former head of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan, who together served under six administrations, said it was critical to understand why some 3 million illegal border crossings have been facilitated by the administration&apos;s policies.