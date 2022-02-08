Ex-Border Chief: Biden "Destroyed the Border" for Political Purposes

The Biden administration deliberately "destroyed" the border after inheriting the most secure border in U.S. history, former Customs and Border Protection Chief Mark Morgan told The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the We Stand America event at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Morgan and former head of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Homan, who together served under six administrations, said it was critical to understand why some 3 million illegal border crossings have been facilitated by the administration's policies.