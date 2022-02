Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) - "Activate the Droids" (HD)

These droid transports coming over the green hills in broad daylight was one of the first images we saw back in the exciting days before the prequel trilogy started.

The scene kicked off the main trailer, and was unlike anything we had ever seen before in the Star Wars universe.

Despite the film's many flaws, this hillside battle stands out as one of the interesting visual ideas, and composer John Williams adds to the threat of the droids with a menacing new march.