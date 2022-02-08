Billionaire Peter Thiel To Step Down From Meta Board of Directors

Billionaire Peter Thiel To Step Down, From Meta Board of Directors.

On February 7, Facebook's parent company said that billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel will step down from the board of Meta.

.

On February 7, Facebook's parent company said that billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel will step down from the board of Meta.

.

CNN reports that Thiel, one of Facebook's longest-serving board members, will step down from the company's board later in 2022.

.

CNN reports that Thiel, one of Facebook's longest-serving board members, will step down from the company's board later in 2022.

.

Thiel has reportedly served on the board since 2005, one year after the social network was launched.

.

Thiel has reportedly served on the board since 2005, one year after the social network was launched.

.

CNN reports that over the years, Thiel has become a close adviser and mentor to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

CNN reports that over the years, Thiel has become a close adviser and mentor to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I'm deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world, Mark Zuckerberg, via CNN.

Peter has been a valuable member of our board and I'm deeply grateful for everything he has done for our company — from believing in us when few others would, to teaching me so many lessons about business, economics, and the world, Mark Zuckerberg, via CNN.

According to 'The New York Times,' Thiel plans to back candidates loyal to former President Donald Trump's agenda in the upcoming midterm elections.

.

According to 'The New York Times,' Thiel plans to back candidates loyal to former President Donald Trump's agenda in the upcoming midterm elections.

.

The 'NYT' cited an unnamed source with knowledge of Thiel's plans.

.

In 2016, Thiel reportedly donated $1.25 million to Trump's presidential campaign.

.

At the time, Zuckerberg defended Thiel's political opinion, saying in an internal post, , "we can't create a culture that says it cares about diversity and then excludes almost half the country because they back a political candidate.".

CNN reports that Thiel's exit comes as Meta faces a crisis involving stagnating user growth, heavy competition, scrutiny by regulators and a series of privacy scandals.