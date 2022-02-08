As States Ditch Masking in Schools, CDC Guidance Remains Vague

CNN reports as cases of COVID-19 have dwindled in the United States recently, many states have started ditching masking in their school systems. These measures have not received clearance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Some states have elected to move forward without federal guidance.

With case counts "dropping like a rock," three east coast states led by Democratic governors have decided to end masking requirements in their schools.

Connecticut, Delaware and New Jersey have all decided it's time to move on from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our case counts, hospitalizations, the spot positivity rate, the rate of transmission are all dropping like a rock.

Governor of New Jersey Phil Murphy, via statement.

Experts say the CDC could vastly improve messaging on mask guidance, saying their slowed response has forced states to "take matters into their own hands.".

There has been, I think, a lack of clarity for some time regarding what the end goal is.

Glen Nowak, former head of media relations CDC, via CNN.

I think, right now probably still among many people, that's sort of a mystery.

Glen Nowak, former head of media relations CDC, via CNN