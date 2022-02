'Saucy' books no problem for Camilla as she toasts GB gold

Camilla is on hand to toast the gold-winning members of GB's Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic equestrian teams at a reception at Clarence House.

Decorated Paralympian Sir Lee Pearson gifts the Duchess of Cornwall a copy of his autobiography 'I Am Who I Am', confessing there are some "saucy moments" - to which Camilla responds "I don't mind saucy moments".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn