Mandate Cracks Start to Manifest

SFU Economics professor Doug Allen will join us to talk about Omicron’s effect on mandate policies.

Jason Kowalyshin who recently won a victory against the Hamilton School Board over it’s mandating of staff vaccinations.

And in the news, a Liberal caucus member breaks ranks with Trudeau over Covid mandates.

Saskatchewan looking to lift it’s mandates.

Ottawa city council member, demonizes Trucker Convoy.

Does the Ottawa City Police Chief have ties to the WEF?