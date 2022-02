Canadian Trucker Warns about Rumours of Incoming Riot Police, Going Dark, & Mass Arrests |Feb 7 2022

A Canadian Trucker, who have been with the Convoy since day one, warns about rumours of Incoming Riot Police, Going Dark, & Mass Arrests on the evening of February 7th 2022.

The Ottawa police have ordered truckers to stop honking and have a;ready arrested an 80 year-old man for using his horn.

They have also stolen fuel and resources from the convoy camp in Ottawa.

Protests and tyrannical police enforcement continue across Canada.