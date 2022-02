LIVE: HONK HONK: Canada's Freedom Anthem, Covid Concentration Camps, UPenn vaxx money, Godless BLM

The great trucker revolution in Canada is the single most important story in the world.

They are continuing the resistance and making great progress for people throughout the globe.

Chris Sky joined Stew Peters on Tuesday to share what's really happening on the ground in Ottawa, as Fidel Trudeau cries from exile.