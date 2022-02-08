Nancy's Gestapo are spying on Republicans. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with Sebastian Gorka
Sebastian is joined by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to discuss the latest blatant act of political intimidation, where Capitol Police officers are sneaking into Republican lawmakers&apos; offices and taking photographs for unknown reasons.