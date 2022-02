Why Dr. Monica Gandhi Refused COVID Booster For Her Teen Boys – Ask Dr. Drew

When speaking about the COVID-19 booster vaccine, Dr. Monica Gandhi said “for older Americans, this seems to be really important.” According to Dr. Gandhi, recent data showed that boosters decreased hospitalizations, especially for those over 50 years of age.

But she didn't get the booster shot for her children (12 and 14 year old boys) because she says that the benefits are outweighed by the potential side effects.