Local Power, National Siege featuring Dr Mark Sherwood & Jeff Dornik

On this Battlefront: Frontline Dustin takes you to a community in New York being harassed and pushed around by school board officials regarding their children's health and masks.

How does this relate to the nation regarding local elections?

Also, discussed is Fritz Hager and his run for Smith County Commissioner.

How are RINOS, leftists and local elections causing an effect nationally on the Republic and conservatism?