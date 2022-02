AstroAI Air Compressor Tire Inflator Portable Air Pump for Car Tires 12V DC Auto Tire

FAST INFLATION & ADVANCED ACCURACY: High-quality materials were sourced for this tire inflator as it can pump up your car's tires with 35 L/Min, it can inflate the 195/55/R15 car tire from 0 to 35psi under 5 minutes.

Professionally calibrated to always return a reading within 1.5% of the pressure of your tire.

Please NOTE that after 10-15 minutes of continuous use, let the air compressor rest and cool for an equal amount of time at a minimum before continuing use