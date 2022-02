Crypto.Com Coin: CRO PARTNERS WITH A $67,000,000,000 COMPANY (MASSIVE NEWS)

Crypto.Com Coin: CRO PARTNERS WITH $67,000,000,000 COMPANY.

My CRO Strategy Crypto.com Announced a partnership with a $67 Billion, Fortune 500 Company and the goal to becoming a household name globally is well on it's way in my opinion.

Crypto.com signed a $1 Billion Partnership with a well known celebrity.

Will Crypto.com Make a move higher because of the up coming super bowl ads similar to when it made a decent move leading up to the Crypto.com Arena Debut?