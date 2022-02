Queens S01E13 2022

Queens 1x13 "2022" Season 1 Episode 13 Promo (Season Finale) - As the Queens prepare to be inducted into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, they cannot help but notice the void Brianna’s absence from the group has left.

Meanwhile, Naomi is waylaid when an old beau questions JoJo’s paternity.

Elsewhere, Valeria gets ready to embark on her solo tour and she wonders if she really is ready to go it alone.

- Starring: Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Pepi Sonuga