Here's Exactly How Lori Harvey Gets Her Glow

If you happened to notice how Michael B.

Jordan's skin has been glowing lately, it's all thanks to Lori Harvey and her new skin-care line.

In an exclusive interview with POPSUGAR, the model-turned-entrepreneur revealed that she's been lending her beauty expertise far and wide.

"Mike doesn't know a ton about skin care - everything he's learned, he learned when we got together.

He used to just wash his face with a warm rag and walk out the door, and it would make me cringe," Harvey says, laughing.

"Boys, I feel like they have such little maintenance and still look great, but then I'm the one with the sensitive skin and who will break out at any little thing.

So, no, we do not have the same skin struggles." Luckily for us, it's her experience with rosacea and sensitive skin that's led to the creation of her brand, Skn by LH - and she's letting the world in on her secrets in the video above.

Walking us through her skin-care routine, Harvey explains how she uses the five core products in her beauty line.

First, she wipes the slate with her antioxidant-rich Goji Berry Cleanser ($38).

"I'm that friend that, if I'm with my girlfriends and we had a long night and they just want to get in bed, I'm throwing makeup wipes at them like, 'Get up!

Do your routine,'" she says.

"Then they thank me in the morning." Next, she mists on her White Tea Toner ($35) "to prep the skin for treatment," followed by "one of my faves from the line," the Vitamin C Serum ($50).

Finally, she adds a layer of hydration - first to her under-eye area with the Peptide Eye Complex ($45) and then all over with the