Tiger & Akshay's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser Out | Dhamaka Reactions Of Fans
Tiger & Akshay's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser Out | Dhamaka Reactions Of Fans

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to come together for the first time on Big Screens.

Fans can't keep calm.

Watch the video.