Freedom Convoy in Canada continues demonstrations in Ottawa | FOX 7 Austin

Officials are looking for more help in dealing with the situation as the group continues to call for an end to all vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions FOX's David Lee Miller has the details
Officials are looking for more help in dealing with the situation as the group continues to call for an end to all vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions FOX's David Lee Miller has the details
Watch VideoPolice aggressively pushed back protesters, took control of some trucks and advanced toward Parliament on Saturday after..
Major Border Crossing , Reopens After Canadian , Truckers Protest Shut It Down.
On February 8, Canada's busiest border..