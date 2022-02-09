2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Interior Design

The Tiguan was given an update back in autumn 2020 and now it is the turn of the long-wheelbase version: revised design, new control and assist systems, new premium features such as interactive IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and touch panels to control the standard automatic air conditioner take the Tiguan Allspace to the next level.

Currently, more than every second Tiguan (55 percent) that rolls off the production line worldwide has a long wheelbase.

The XL version of the Tiguan Allspace can, upon request, be fitted to become an SUV with seven seats or boast 1,920 litres of storage space.

Pre-sales start in the next few weeks.

In Germany, it is available in the new specification packages Life, Elegance and R-Line.