Alfa Romeo Tonale Design in Misano Blu in the Factory

The definitive design of the Tonale is extraordinarily faithful to the concept car from which it draws its origins, courtesy of the remarkable work done at the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo.

Intended for a young, metropolitan and dynamic customer, the Alfa Romeo Tonale offers a distinctive, sensual and forward-looking design, extolling new stylistic canons destined remain as points of reference in the development of the Alfa Romeo line-up: 5-hole wheel rims, the cluster in the “telescopic” instrument panel, the 3-spoke sports steering wheel, and the sine-curve headlights.

Its compact dimensions – a length of 4.53 meters, width of 1.84 m and height of 1.6 m – thus encompass the uniqueness of Italian design and the original, contemporary style typical of Alfa Romeo.

We see the recurrence of stylistic features that have entered the history of world motoring, such as the “GT Line” that runs from the rear to the headlights, recalling the forms of the Giulia GT and alternating with the full and elegant volumes, reminiscent of iconic models such as the 8C Competizione.

The front features the inimitable “Trilobo” and the distinctive Alfa Romeo “Scudetto” shield, which acts as a central focus.