Jaguar to supply Powertrain Technology to Envision Racing for Generation 3 of Formula E

Jaguar and Envision Racing have announced a new multi-year customer supply relationship which will start at the launch of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

The agreement will see Jaguar supply its successful powertrain technology to fellow British-based team Envision Racing for Formula E’s highly-anticipated Gen3 era.

The new generation of Formula E is the sport’s third-generation all-electric racing car and will set the benchmark for performance, efficiency and sustainability in high-performance vehicles.

Jaguar’s customer supply agreement with Envision Racing is in addition to its own race winning factory team, Jaguar TCS Racing.

From the start of next season, and for the new Gen3 era of Formula E, there will be four Jaguar powered Formula E race cars fighting for points, podiums and wins.

Together, the teams have 15 wins and more than 40 podiums between them so collaborating and sharing technical expertise of both camps is set to be a winning formula.

As the sport continues to grow its reach, the impact of the technology developed is leading the way for the future of clean mobility from race to the road.