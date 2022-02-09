All-new Renault Megane E-Tech Electric Techno Version Design Preview

The new Mégane E-TECH Electric is the first model to introduce the sensational “Sensual Tech” design with the new Renault logo on the front and rear.

Features of the Mégane E-TECH Electric are sensual style elements such as the muscularly rounded shoulder area, the drawn-in flanks and the contoured bonnet.

They are complemented by striking high-tech details such as micro-optical LED light strips at the rear or the large OpenR screen in the interior.

Thanks to the lower cooling requirement of the electric drive, the designers were able to create a largely closed front.

Another feature: the door handles, which are flush with the body, open automatically as soon as the driver approaches.

The external appearance is completed by borrowings from the world of crossover models.

Depending on the equipment, these include 18 or 20-inch wheels, the high belt line and protectors on the wheel arches and vehicle flanks.

The roof, which is curved towards the rear, is reminiscent of a coupé.