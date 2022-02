MZTV 559 - 11/09/2020: "I Thought You Said Trump Was Going to Win "

Any nation's election process comes to chaos when real votes aren't counted but fake ones are.

But isn't this world unfair at its core?

Indeed.

Thus, cheating is not the issue.

The issue is that peace must be accomplished completely between Israel and the nations of the middle east, and a strong leader (not a weak one) must arise at this time to basically hold sway over the world.

There is only one man, at this time, capable of doing that.