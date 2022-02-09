CUTE 😍 AND FUNNY CAT MOMENTS 🐈 😻 🐈‍⬛ 😄 😆 ❤ 🐈

People who love cats really love them, and people who don't like cats really don't like them—there's no in-between.

As divisive as these creatures are, every cat lover understands why they make such amazing pets.

Still, it's not always easy to put into words why you're so obsessed with your four-legged furball.

(Cats are creatures of mystery, after all!) Because felines don't have the same reputation as other universally adored animals (we're looking at you, dogs) it's important to represent them well.

The best way to do that?

With an adorabl