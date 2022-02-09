Protests slow Canada’s busiest border crossing to a crawl

A second day of protests on the Ambassador Bridge near Windsor, Ont., has slowed traffic to a crawl, angering locals and sparking concern about how they will impact the flow of goods
A second day of protests on the Ambassador Bridge near Windsor, Ont., has slowed traffic to a crawl, angering locals and sparking concern about how they will impact the flow of goods
Silent and empty: The busiest international land border in all of North America closed for business in Detroit as protests over..
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive..