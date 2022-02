SpaceX loses 40 Starlink satellites due to geomagnetic storm from Sun | Solar flare | Oneindia News

SpaceX said that it lost 40 Starlink satellites to a geomagnetic storm that hit Earth last week.

49 of those satellites were launched on a Falcon-9 rocket on February 3 and the geomagnetic storm hit Earth the next day.

