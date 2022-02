Riccardo Bosi in Canberra. Listen to his message! 8th Feb 2022

Riccardo Bosi speaking truth to the people, NO BS, NO POLITICAL CORRECTNESS just some straight shooting words of advice.

This man has the knowledge and EXPERIENCE to lead this nation through these dark times.

Many have sold us out!

The time for political correctness is OVER!

Thats what got us here.

#RiccardoBosi #Canberra2022 #truckconvoy #savethiscountry #Australia #Canada #united #wethepeople #bythepeople #treason #sackthemall