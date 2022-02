Former RCMP Sniper and Member of Justin Trudeau's Security Detail Tells Truckers to 'Hold the Line'

Former RCMP Officer Cpl.

Daniel Bulford who refused to get vaccinated due to his religous beliefs and is now head of security for the Freedom For Truckers convoy protesting in Ottawa informed the protesters how to handle the police if they are stopped and questioned for assisting the truckers in anyway.

Cpl.

Bulford who left Trudeau's security detail in the fall was a long time member of the RCMP and was a sniper for Trudeau.

I can only imagine his stories.