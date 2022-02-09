🇨🇦 Heading East through Saskatchewan 🇨🇦
We Are Wining #Saskatchewan, lifts all Mandates from next week
Rumble
NOW - Canada: Proof of vaccination, negative test requirements ending Monday, mask mandates end on Feb 28 in #Saskatchewan, Premier..
🇨🇦 Heading East through Saskatchewan 🇨🇦
NOW - Canada: Proof of vaccination, negative test requirements ending Monday, mask mandates end on Feb 28 in #Saskatchewan, Premier..
Saskatchewan Premier has announced that the vaccine mandate will end on Feb. 13, and the masking mandate will end at the end of the..