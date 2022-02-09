NZ protesters block streets outside parliament

Hundreds of people protesting vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions blocked streets outside New Zealand's parliament on Tuesday (February 9) with trucks and camper vans, inspired by similar demonstrations in Canada.
