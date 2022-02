Clonaid Announced Birth Of "First Human Clone" On December 26th, 2002.

Eve Was Born by Caesarean Section After Being Created by Clonaid Using a Technique Similar to That Used to Clone Dolly the Sheep.

Clonaid Said They Had Four Other Mothers Expecting to Give Birth to Clones Soon and Announced a Second Birth to A Dutch Woman Early in January 2003 and A Third to A Japanese Couple Who "Cloned Their Dead Son Killed in An Accident", Plus Two Others in Late January.

All Five Babies Were Said to Be Well but With No Independent Verification Whatsoever