Canada: Wars of Liberty (Age of Empires 3 Mod) Let's Play
Canada: Wars of Liberty (Age of Empires 3 Mod) Let's Play

We Return to Wars of Liberty to showcase the Canada Civilization, like the Latin American civilizations, and US and Australia, it was originally a colony.

They have among other things a dog that can &quot;mark it&apos;s territory&quot; to reveal areas and the Fur Trader which replaces the Explorer and can hunt for food.

Each time you advance in era in this game unlocks one of 4 (mutually exclusive) techs and one of 2 units such as the Mountie, Metis Rebel, and the Voltigeurs de Québec and including techs like Women&apos;s Suffrage and Great Coalition.

Unique cards include Maple Syrup which grants a food trickle for the team and Sasquatch Sighting which grants each teammate 4 trained bears.