Canada: Wars of Liberty (Age of Empires 3 Mod) Let's Play

We Return to Wars of Liberty to showcase the Canada Civilization, like the Latin American civilizations, and US and Australia, it was originally a colony.

They have among other things a dog that can "mark it's territory" to reveal areas and the Fur Trader which replaces the Explorer and can hunt for food.

Each time you advance in era in this game unlocks one of 4 (mutually exclusive) techs and one of 2 units such as the Mountie, Metis Rebel, and the Voltigeurs de Québec and including techs like Women's Suffrage and Great Coalition.

Unique cards include Maple Syrup which grants a food trickle for the team and Sasquatch Sighting which grants each teammate 4 trained bears.