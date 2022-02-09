tin-vanga-loha-vanga-dj-song-viral-bengali-song-free-fire-funny-song

Online games like PUBG and Free Fire have become quite popular amongst smartphone users in India, especially youngsters.

Most young people are wasting precious time on these silly games.

This is bound to hamper their education.

Evidently, parents do not have enough time to monitor the activities of their children.

Parents should pay closer attention to what youngsters are doing with their time and their phones.

Time should be devoted to studies and other activities that will benefit children instead of playing games that preach violence.