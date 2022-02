Labour: The PM has ‘lost authority’

Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden believes the Prime Minister’s authority “is gone” and that yesterday’s reshuffle won’t “make any difference.” He said: “The chaos comes from the man and as long as the man is there the chaos will continue.” Report by Guzzardib.

