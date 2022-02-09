Carbon The Unauthorised Biography Movie

Carbon The Unauthorised Biography Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With Carbon in the news every day, you might think you know everything about her.

But you'd be wrong.

This spectacular and surprisingly unorthodox documentary reveals the paradoxical story of the element that builds all life, and yet may end it all.

Narrated in first person Sarah Snook (Succession), Carbon tells of her birth in the violent core of an exploding star and of turbulent sagas through the fabric of our evolving Earth.

Accompanied by celebrated scientists, unique animations and a stunning orchestral score, Carbon reminds us of our humble participation in the most extraordinary story in the universe.

Directors: Daniella Ortega & Niobe Thompson Cast: Sarah Snook (Voice of Carbon), Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson, Professor, Tamara Davis