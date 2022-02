Uncharted's Antonio Banderas on the video game movie curse

Antonio Banderas says the move from consoles to the big screen will add "scope" to Uncharted, and he hopes the movie will crack the video game movie curse.

The Spanish actor portrays a ruthless treasure hunter in the film, trying to track down a treasure which has also captured the attention of Sully (Mark Wahlberg) and his new buddy Nathan Drake (Tom Holland).

Uncharted arrives in UK cinemas from 11 February.