Turkey Shoot Movie (1982) - Steve Railsback, Olivia Hussey, Michael Craig

Turkey Shoot Movie (1982) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In a dystopian future where deviants are held in "re-education" camps, a freedom fighter and a wrongfully-accused prisoner form an alliance to survive their decadent oppressors' game of kill-or-be-killed - and turn the tide against them.

Director: Brian Trenchard-Smith Writers: Jon George, Neill D.

Hicks, George Schenck Stars: Steve Railsback, Olivia Hussey, Michael Craig