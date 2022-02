Astro Zombies M3 Cloned Movie

Astro Zombies M3 Cloned Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Sultry but deranged, Dr. DeMarco heads a Top Secret government project to recreate the demented killing machines known as the Astro-Zombies.

An army of the mutant clones manages to escape restricted Area 51, setting off on a murderous blood rampage.

An elite team of mercenaries joins forces with the infamous Doll Squad in a desperate effort to end the reign of horror.

#tedvmikels #astrozombies #cultclassics