ONLY FOOLS RUSH IN Movie

ONLY FOOLS RUSH IN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A colorful story that takes place between the coastal area and the big city is woven into the lives of a left-behind youth, his father who has not returned for many years, a young woman, her older brother, and their RSZ motorcycle team.

Wu Ren Yao is very good at motorcycle stunts.

He is one of China’s many “left-behind children” who live in the rural regions away from their parents.

One day, he is reunited with his father Wu Ren Teng, whom he has not seen for many years.

At this time, Huan Song and her brother’s motorcade accidentally crashes into their lives.

Did the young Ren Yao gain a friend or an enemy, did he find happiness or trouble?

Will they earn fame or will they make the four corners of the world their home?

Youth burns on the road trip along with the small islands in the North and the most prosperous city in the south.