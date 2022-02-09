Kate Bottley on being stopped in the street, talking openly about death, and the viral wedding dance that started it all

Kate chats to broadcaster and reverend Kate Bottley about being stopped in the street to chat about religion, talking openly about death at home, and the viral wedding dance that started it all.

