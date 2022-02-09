Kate Bottley on how skinny dipping helped her become more body positive

Reverend Kate Bottley tells Kate about her journey towards becoming more body positive, and how the North East Skinny Dip played a crucial role.

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow on Instagram (@whitewineqt) & Twitter (@WhiteWineQT) to keep up to date with the latest guests, news and more!