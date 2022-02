PM urged to 'repent and resign' over 'careless words'

Labour MP Ruth Jones leapt to Sir Keir Starmer's defence at PMQs, as she called on Boris Johnson to "repent and resign" over his "careless, disgraceful words" in which he linked the Labour leader to failures in prosecuting Jimmy Savile.

Report by Buseld.

