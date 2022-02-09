This Day in History: Magic Johnson Returns for All-Star Game

This Day in History:, Magic Johnson Returns for All-Star Game.

February 9, 1992.

The popular LA Laker point guard had shocked the world by retiring from basketball three months earlier.

The five-time NBA champion had announced that he tested positive for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

When Johnson stepped onto the court in Orlando on February 9, 1992, he was met with a standing ovation from fans.

Despite the stigma attached to AIDS at the time, his friend and rival player, Isiah Thomas, kissed him.

Johnson played a total of 29 minutes, scored 25 points, and made nine assists to help the West beat the East, 153-113.

Later that summer, Johnson played on the American "Dream Team" that captured the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain