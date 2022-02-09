Priyanka Gandhi confronts journalist on bikini remark : Watch | OneIndia News

Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi had a heated exchange with one media personnel at the launch of Congress manifesto after she tweeted in support of college girls of Karnataka.
#ladkihoonladsaktihoon #HijabBan #PriyanakaGandhi
Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi had a heated exchange with one media personnel at the launch of Congress manifesto after she tweeted in support of college girls of Karnataka.
#ladkihoonladsaktihoon #HijabBan #PriyanakaGandhi
Speaking out amid the hijab controversy brewing in Karnataka that has prompted the shutdown of schools and colleges for 3 days in..