We Need Debate | Public Occurrences, Ep. 12

Since February of 2020, the world has been told what to think, how to behave, and what to do in regards to responding to what was first referred to as the “Wuhan Virus” by mainstream media and was eventually mandated as Covid-19.

We were told that we could not speculate on the virus’ origins, we could not take certain therapies, and we could not question the wisdom of the draconian policies of the CDC and local public health officials.