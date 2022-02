Tests, Tests & More Tests with Adam DeGraide and Perry Dimas - Episode 22 - David VS Goliath Podcast

In Episode 22 Adam DeGraide Interviews Perry Dimas from CMT Solutions.

Have you ever wondered what and how lab tests are ordered from your doctor, what they cost or what a pre-authorization is?

Adam new very little about this industry so it is informative, entertaining and highly educational for Adam and hopefully for our watchers and listeners.

We strive to provide Education, Inspiration and Activation here on the DVG Podcast.

Enjoy!