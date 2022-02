Brandon Straka's January 6th Story Reveal

Brandon Straka, the founder of the WalkAway Campaign, was at the Capitol building on January 6, but neither took part in nor saw any of the violence perpetrated that day.

Still, three weeks later, he was arrested and detained in jail for two days.

Now, after 13 months of court battles, Brandon can finally tell his exclusive story to Mark Levin and share the truth of what he saw and did on that infamous day.